Suki Waterhouse reveals biggest lesson she learned from Bradley Cooper split
Suki Waterhouse breaks silence on her split from Bradley Cooper
Suki Waterhouse has revealed the biggest lessson she learned from her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 34-year-old English actress reflected on her high-profile relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy star.
“When you’re younger, you go into everything so blindly and you don’t think of the consequences, including maybe of relationships,” Suki said, without mentioning Bradley’s name.
“You don’t really have any concept of any repercussions of being in things that are public," she added.
It is worth mentioning here that Suki is currently in a relationship with Robert Pattinson. She began dating the Batman actor in 2018 after ending her romance with Bradley.
Previously, in an interview with British Vogue, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress spoke openly about her split from the Limitless actor.
“When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” Suki recalled.
“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," she added.
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