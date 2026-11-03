John Goodman reveals why his appearance 'still' feels 'weird' after 200-pound weight loss

John Goodman has admitted that he struggles to recognise his own self after losing 200 pounds.

​The 74-year-old actor, who recently starred in Tom Cruise's Digger, dished on his weight loss journey and how it has changed his life during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, November 2.

​Speaking about the public reactions to his major transformation, John said, “I just ignore it."

“Since I’m in this business, it is fair game, up to a point," he remarked.

John Goodman at Roseanne set

​However, the former Roseanne star confessed that seeing his own face after losing so much weight still feels unusual to him.

​“But yeah, I’m still trying to get used to my face,” he added. “It’s weird. I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself, ‘Oh, wow.’”

​John noted, “Yeah, there’s a lot of stuff I’m getting used to,” he continued.

​Touching on how his previous weight, which reached around 400 pounds, affected his acting opportunities, John admitted it did, but he also wondered if his own actions had also held him back.

​“I was working enough as I was,” he recalled of the roles he received. “I wasn’t crazy about it, but I wonder if I sabotaged myself.”