Inside the relationship of the 'happiest divorced couple’: Report

Just last night a rare statement by Sarah Ferguson’s team finally made its way into the public domain and it promises something ‘cordial and supportive’.

But what is pertinent to mention about this update has been that Fergie’s claim is highlight different to what was revealed a few weeks ago by RadarOnline.

For those unversed with the earlier claim, it said that there is nothing ‘supportive’ between them. Even more so, Andrew Mountbattn-Windsor reportedly thinks Fergie is ‘poisoning’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie against him.

What makes matters worse I that similar reports then came via Closer Online and Heat World too.

However, this does mark her first statement since returning to the public eye. Her most recent sighting was at a memorial service of her former partner Paddy McNally, at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

As for Fergie’s reaction to Andrew’s alleged feelings, those were revealed in the same report too.

Reportedly, “to now find herself accused of betrayal is something she apparently regards as deeply insulting and completely unfair.”

But “what particularly angers her” according to the source, “is the suggestion that she somehow contributed to his downfall, when she believes she was one of the few people prepared to support him as his world collapsed.”

“She feels Andrew is looking for someone to blame rather than confronting the consequences of his own decisions,” the source concluded by saying at the time.

Her housing situation is also not something that Andrew is likely to take a role in, because according to The Times, “The red setter, as she’s known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm. She’s persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned.”