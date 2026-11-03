Sussex spy comes forward: ‘Meghan and Harry are in dire straits right now’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dare in the worst circumstances imaginable and rumour has it, there is nothing they can do to sustain themselves, alone.

The entire warning comes directly from Radar Online, and is part of what the spy revealed.

According to their findings, this “totally unsustainable” lifestyle is making everything harder than ever before. Things are rumoured to have gotten so bad that “they cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months.”

This decision is also being described as the hardest one yet because “the last thing they wanted was to cut back on staff, but they had zero options,” according to the insider.

However, the source did end the conversation there. Instead, they pointed out that even this move to the UK might have been for some financial help, especially since Charles “has such a soft spot for Harry”. According to them, “he would really do whatever he could for him, including giving him another handout.”

Where Do Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Finances Stand?

The same source answered this question too, and per their revelation, “Meghan and Harry are in dire straits right now, financially speaking. Their lifestyles are totally unsustainable, and the spending sprees have gotten totally out of proportion to their actual income.”

Before actually signing off the same source as before also said, “everyone knows there’s barely anything coming in financially. The Hollywood deals have collapsed, and now they’re burning through their savings at lightning speed.”