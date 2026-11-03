‘Apologizing to Kate Middleton?’: Prince Harry plans a rare move for William, Charles

After months of sources claiming the Prince and Princess of Wales want ‘an apology’ it seems a work around is still in Prince Harry’s agenda, and rumour has it, he’s desperate to ‘make it work’ this time.

The update comes straight from a well-placed source who spoke about everything with The Times.

According to their findings, the Duke ‘still considers’ his family members and with their books about to become extra busy he is already putting in the ground work to ensure nothing goes wrong, or jeopardises their time in the limelight.

Now, as for what these efforts are, insight into that claims the Duke is trying to maintain an air of ‘mindfulness’ towards his sister-in-law specifically.

The report also claims that his main goal, from all this is to “make it work” with the entire family.

In terms of Prince Harry’s feud with Kate, it is all said to have happened when he released Spare, and it featured almost two separate accounts where Kate was portrayed as the guilty party. The first being his Nazi costume for a party decades prior, as well as insight into the bridesmaid row.

As for the game plan, it came when the source said, “obviously with the King going to CHOGM [Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting] and the Prince and Princess of Wales going to India, he knows about those things and he is obviously mindful of that as he's planning his own activities as well.”

For those unversed with the trip to India, its happening for the Earshot Prize Awards ceremony, and this year India’s been picked as the host. The entire even will span from November 16th to 17th, and aims to “bring together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists to drive forward bold solutions to repair our planet,” according to the official website.

There’s also a £1 million prize for the winner, and they will be picked among five finalists to help to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions.

Secondly, the CHOGM [Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting] will go on from 1st to 4th November 2026 in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. It will bring together Heads of Government, Ministers, and representatives from business, civil society, and youth organisations for the purpose of focusing on shared priorities such as climate resilience, trade, innovation, equality, and sustainable development. Their main goal is “uniting nations under the spirit of partnership and prosperity,” according to their official website.