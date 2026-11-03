Meghan Markle tries to ‘distract’ public with sneaky show: ‘She's not longing for call backs’

‘Dishonest’ Meghan Markle has just been put on blast, and this time around the accusation is so drastic that many are starting to wonder what it means for the Duke and Duchess, especially in light of how silent their move to the UK was.

For those unversed, in the eyes of the expert, one of the key things that the couple got ‘wrong’, wasn’t their lack of prospects in Hollywood, instead she alleges it was dishonesty, and a complete ‘failure’ that forced them to Prince Harry’s motherland once again.

The expert in question is Ms Kinsey Schofield and she shared her thoughts over on Substack.

Her piece began with the following words, “at the time, I believed proximity to the British royal family and financial motivation remained at the heart of their return.” Now, “the investigation surrounding Thomas Markle Sr. has added another layer to the mystery.”

She also went as far as to deduce what the real motivation is, behind the Duchess’ bid for a Hollywood comeback and claimed that that while it “make for a compelling narrative,” the truth of the matter is that “it doesn’t change the underlying story” which is that Harry and Meghan’s American dream “failed” completely.

Near the end she also pulled back a layer and went as far as to say, “this is not a woman longing for call sheets, makeup trailers, and craft service tables. If returning to acting were the great ambition driving Meghan back to the UK, why did she repeatedly close that door while living in the entertainment capital of the world?”

Her concluding remarks were, “this is just another Sussex PR strategy to distract from negative headlines. Let’s face it. Harry and Meghan never do what they say or say what they mean. Meghan Markle’s been acting all along.”