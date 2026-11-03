Meghan Markle’s family gets named for threatening to ‘end the whole’ monarchy with scandal

Fear, scandal and drama have once again knocked on King Charles’ front door and opened the flood gates. Not only is he being questioned for ‘not following up’ on accusations against his daughter-in-law’s father, but the worst part is that the entirety of commentators are divided over who is at fault for not taking the warning by Rosyln Loveless seriously, back when she wrote a letter to Meghan and accused Thomas Markle of paedophilia.

From ‘how could they’ to, ‘it makes sense’, commentary pieces have flooded the internet and it’s sparked a reaction by sources, who are well versed with the toll this is taking on the monarch who is battling cancer still.

According to Woman’s Day the source claims, “obviously this is the last thing they ever imagined they’d have to deal with.”

They also admit, “the whole thing is incredibly disturbing and the possibility that anyone connected to the Palace might have helped keep it quiet is truly a nightmare.”

But whats even worse is that he’s not just tending to his duties while juggling cancer treatment, his brother for example is facing investigation for alleged misconduct while in public office, as well as public fallout from befriending a child sex offender. It’s even prompted the insider to admit that he already has “enough on his plate”, to be dealing with more.

“The last thing he needs during his reign is another scandal, especially one this serious,” the insider also shared.

Even scarier, in the eyes of the source is that “if it does turn out that someone at the Palace knew about these allegations” and “chose to do nothing, the public backlash will be enormous, some people are even predicting that it could be enough to destroy the whole monarchy.”