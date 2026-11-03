Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet move once more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made a small change to their living arrangements, and its come right as news hit mainstream media that the couple stepped out of the UK for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s half-term break.

This report however comes directly from a well-placed source well versed with their housing arrangement with a wealthy businessman who lives in the Cotswolds.

According to Page Six, the family was “living in the main house,” but “moved to a property on the estate,” recently.

Now for those unversed with the identity of this businessman he is one of Prince Harry’s close pals, and is a stronger supporter of military charities.

As for their own home, and buying a UK property, an update about that has come straight from The Daily Beast’s Editor-at-large Tom Sykes.

He’s said, “I was told by a friend of Harry‘s earlier this year that he was going to go house hunting and potentially in the Cotswolds near Highgrove.” Especially since he knows the area “very well.”

This is also not to say any plans are in process to rid the family of their $14.5 million mansion in Montecito, California as the earlier outlet broke the news of it being managed by some folks, sometime in September. Their exact words at the time were, “No one is moving in. There are folks still maintaining the property.”

It is also pertinent to mention that some of the Sussex’s concerns are ballooning given the investigation that is still ongoing against Thomas Markle and his possession of child porn. While the retired lightening director denies any wrongdoing, just last week an investigation by the Daily Mail uncovered another storage room, and it’s filled with pictures and images of girls, some of whom were naked. DVDs were also part of the stash, with words like ‘dark web’ scribbled over them, as well as instructions on how to scrub a hard drive.

All of this has said to have effected Meghan Markle deeply. As for specifics a source said to Hello! “She’s just really, really upset. She keeps on looking at Lili and she’s in tears, and thinking about all the children, the alleged victims.”