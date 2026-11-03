Buckingham Palace comes under fire: ‘Who made that crazy call?’

Not even the actual members of the Firm have been ‘cleared’ from accusations and questions, now that rumours have turned into investigations.

For those unversed, just a few days ago it was revealed that one protection officer who shared Rosyln Loveless’ letter with Meghan Markle also urged her not to take any future steps, and now investigation is underway for his identity. But that’s not even the worst part – the worst is that even senior members of the Firm are being question in connection to these allegations, because they ‘did nothing’, against them.

The most recent allegation has landed straight from Mr Robert Jobson, a royal commentator and author.

He believes the idea that someone just ‘sits on something like this’ is unheard off and made his thoughts clear in a piece for the Daily Mail.

As part of his call out, he said, “the officers read it and passed it to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then part of the royal household. And then what?” because “as far as anyone can tell, nothing.”

He also said, “the Met has now admitted it never shared the allegations with any other police force, anywhere. Its beggars’ belief!”

At one point in the write-up, he refused to hold back against the senior-most royals too, and said, “Surely, this information was not confined to the Sussexes. Surely the King, then Prince of Wales, would have been informed. A protection officer doesn't sit on something like this. Nor does a private secretary. It is unthinkable that the Palace wasn't told. So, why did they not react? And if it really was kept from them, who made that crazy call?”

“There's a whole apparatus around the royals to see trouble coming and steer it away from the Crown. Why didn't they see this one?”