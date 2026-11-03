Brittany Snow makes rare comment about Tyler Stanaland divorce: 'I'm grateful'

Brittany Snow makes rare comment about Tyler Stanaland divorce

Brittany Snow has finally broken the silence on her split from Tyler Stanaland.

The 40-year-old actress recently appeared on a podcast titled Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where she stated that she is "grateful" for her divorce from Tyler.

“I am so grateful that I went through that because the person that I am and the partner I’m with now, it’s just so different,” said Brittany. “I can’t believe I’m grateful for my divorce.”

“I was 37 and I was living in an Airbnb, just staring at my dog being like, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just you and me, kiddo,” she recalled. “We’re going to try to rebuild this.”

The Pitch Perfect actress then thanked her friends for standing by her during a difficult time.

“And I I really appreciated so many women, friends of mine that were like, ‘That happened to me,’” Brittany recalled. “And, you know, I would go on Reddit and look up stories from women going through things in their later 30s and finding people later in life.”

“You know, we we have to make it what we make of it,” The Hunting Wives star added.

For those unaware, Brittany announced her separation from Tyler in September 2022 after two years of marriage.