Heidi Klum reveals where her Halloween costumes end up

Heidi Klum, who went out dressed as a severed human hand this Halloween, previously dressed as Medusa, a worm and Fiona from Shrek

By Nimrah Saleem
Published November 03, 2026
Heidi Klum reveals where her Halloween costumes end up
Heidi Klum reveals where her Halloween costumes end up

Heidi Klum has denied rumours that her Halloween costumes end up in the trash after her annual spooky party.

In a recent interview, the 53-year-old supermodel revealed that all her Halloween costumes are carefully boxed up in a storage.

“I still have all of my costumes,” she said. “I was seeing something the other day where people were like, ‘Oh, they all go into the garbage.’ But they don’t.”

The face pieces she wears do not last. So she is given a replica to complete the look.

This year, she went as a severed human hand. The costume was bloody and gory. It had dangling tendons and ligaments, long red nails and replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

Klum has thrown Halloween parties every year since 2000. She skipped 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, she dressed as Medusa, with green scales and moving snakes. Past looks include Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman and a worm.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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