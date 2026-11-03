Heidi Klum reveals where her Halloween costumes end up
Heidi Klum, who went out dressed as a severed human hand this Halloween, previously dressed as Medusa, a worm and Fiona from Shrek
Heidi Klum has denied rumours that her Halloween costumes end up in the trash after her annual spooky party.
In a recent interview, the 53-year-old supermodel revealed that all her Halloween costumes are carefully boxed up in a storage.
“I still have all of my costumes,” she said. “I was seeing something the other day where people were like, ‘Oh, they all go into the garbage.’ But they don’t.”
The face pieces she wears do not last. So she is given a replica to complete the look.
This year, she went as a severed human hand. The costume was bloody and gory. It had dangling tendons and ligaments, long red nails and replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.
Klum has thrown Halloween parties every year since 2000. She skipped 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, she dressed as Medusa, with green scales and moving snakes. Past looks include Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman and a worm.
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