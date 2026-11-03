Trump spends final day before midterms discussing Reflecting Pool makeover

Trump displayed photographs of the pool's restoration during a speech on Monday, highlighting improvements

US President Donald Trump spent the day before Tuesday's midterm elections promoting renovations to Washington's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, drawing criticism for focusing on construction projects rather than campaigning for Republicans.

According to the Associated Press, Trump displayed photographs of the pool's restoration during a speech on Monday, highlighting improvements to its water, landscaping and plumbing.

“That’s not grass, that’s algae,” Trump said while showing an image of the pool before renovations.

The project has faced problems, including algae growth and a peeling blue liner. Trump blamed vandalism, although the Justice Department previously acknowledged that rushed repairs caused the liner to detach.

Republican strategist Doug Heye criticised the president's priorities, calling the event the “last thing” Republican candidates needed before Election Day.

Trump also discussed plans for a triumphal arch, a public golf course and a National Garden of American Heroes.

After spending more than 20 minutes discussing renovations, Trump turned to the midterms, warning that Democrats posed a threat to the country.

He defended his administration's economic record and military action against Iran, while acknowledging that sitting presidents often struggle in midterm elections.

“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” Trump said.