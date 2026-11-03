Lenny Kravitz rumour debunked after fatal Florida Learjet crash

Lenny Kravitz was not on the Learjet 60 that crashed in Florida on Sunday, November 1.

His rep gave the confirmation after reports linked the musician to the crash, dubbing them “untrue and incorrect.”

The rumour started after screenshots spread on social media, showing a young female pilot say she was “honoured” to fly Kravitz, 62, from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas the next day. It is unclear if the screenshots are real. The pilot later said on TikTok that she was not involved in the crash.

The crash killed all nine people on board. The jet took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, per the FAA.

Minutes before it went down, the crew reported ice building up on the jet. They also said turbulence was jolting it by as much as 700 feet, according to air traffic control radio.

Video showed the plane hitting the ground in a fiery crash. It left a large crater and started several fires. The jet came down in a residential area near Cresthaven, Fla., around 12:50 p.m. local time. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 600 residents were getting temporary shelter and other help because of damage to nearby infrastructure.

The co-pilot was 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras of Boca Raton, Fla.,The New York Times reported. The other victims have not been named. She earned her pilot’s license at 17 and had logged more than 1,300 flight hours. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, told the paper, “She loved the freedom.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.