Prince Harry knows THIS Royal is preventing meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry believes Queen Camilla is coming in the way of reunion with father King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex, who has only had one meeting with King Charles ever since his return to the UK, feels his father is being blocked by stepmother.

“It’s absolutely astounding to Harry that he still hasn’t been able to get a second visit with his dad and the kids since they arrived in the U.K. and he’s now having to accept that Camilla is likely to blame,” an insider tells Closer Online.

“A number of people have quietly told him that she’s blocking him and unfortunately, it does seem to be the most logical explanation. He’s shocked because she was very welcoming when he and Meghan brought the children to see the King over the summer,” they added.

“She acted as though it was all water under the bridge and things would be grand between them all going forward. His father seemed to be in the mindset too, which is what gave Harry the push to move back, he thought it was all going to get better,” said the source.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.