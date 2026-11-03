Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for re-creating elements of public life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for re-creating Royal visits.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family back in 2020 to live a life away from duty, are now back in the UK and trying to forge Royal engagements.

Speaking about Harry and Meghan‘s ongoing actions, expert initial liberty rights for Express: “Let’s cast our minds back to 2020, when Harry and Meghan made the extraordinary decision to step down as senior working royals in pursuit of financial independence and greater privacy.”

“Their decision was undeniably controversial, but ultimately, it was theirs to make. Fast-forward to October 2026, however, and the Sussexes are once again undertaking public appearances on British soil that look remarkably familiar,” they added.

“But surely I’m not alone in noticing the irony of Harry and Meghan recreating elements of the very public life they once chose to leave behind?”

“For me, the biggest question concerns Harry and his relationship with his family, particularly his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Years of public revelations and strained relationships cannot simply disappear because the Sussexes have decided to move back across the Atlantic,” noted the expert.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.