King Charles ‘will not shy away’ from important conversations
King Charles will speak up about important subject as he tours the Caribbean
King Charles showcased his true colours during a prominent moment in the Caribbean.
His Majesty, who is touring in Antigua, Barbuda, the Bahamas, showed his real personality with a powerful message.
Royal editor Emily Ferguson suggested that "King Charles just showed his true colors with powerful six-word message."
Ferguson added: "This six-word remark left no room for questioning where the monarch stood on the matter and showed he was not going to shy away from the issue during his trip...such a statement reminds us just how skilled a diplomat he is."
This comes as King Charles is expected to address the monarchy’s role in slavery back in the days.
A spokesperson explained (via the BBC), "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"
This comes as King Charles' office has shared a graceful new update from Antigua and Barbuda, putting the viral rain moment firmly behind them.
The Palace released details as the King and Queen were escorted through the museum by Dr. Reg Murphy, President of the Historical and Archaeological Society, where they also admired beautiful art created by students of The King’s Foundation Drawing School.
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