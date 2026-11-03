Sarah Ferguson looks at ‘next stage’ as she lays low in UK
Sarah Ferguson is trying to focus on he family after UK return
Sarah Ferguson as turning a new leaf as she tries to get back to life.
The former Duchess of York, who spent most of 2027 in Austria, has come back to the UK and is spending quality time with her daughters.
Sarah Ferguson shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
A spokesperson for Fergie tells PEOPLE: “She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation.”
“She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren,” the spokesperson adds.
“They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” Ferguson’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.
Sarah Ferguson looked directly into the camera as she finally made her first public appearance in the UK alongside her daughters following the Epstein scandal.
According to the Daily Mail, the former Duchess of York was spotted arriving at the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend, motor-racing tycoon Paddy McNally, in Knightsbridge on Thursday.
She was accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Her sons-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were also present at the somber event.
Moreover, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was also there.
Dressed in a blue lace blazer, Fergie appeared in good spirits as she arrived at St Paul's Church near Harrods.
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla shown art linked to slave trade
-
New details about woman taken to royal residence by Epstein revealed
-
Prince Harry faces worse than a ‘slap’ to his face: ‘Yes, you heard right’
-
Queen's son can be released from custody
-
Prince Harry landed harsh life lesson: ‘Forgiveness cannot be earned especially not in months’
-
Royal expert raises 'difficult question' Meghan Markle still needs to answer
-
King Charles’ frustration captured in public
-
Why Meghan Markle regrets talking about father Thomas letter?
-
Prince William's latest decision after 'furious backlash' sparks reaction from anti-monarchy group
-
Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as Duchess 'really struggling' amid Thomas scandal
-
Balmoral Castle shares major update amid King Charles Caribbean tour
-
Meghan Markle lands Prince Harry in trouble with 'secret agenda'