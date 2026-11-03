Sarah Ferguson looks at ‘next stage’ as she lays low in UK

Sarah Ferguson as turning a new leaf as she tries to get back to life.



The former Duchess of York, who spent most of 2027 in Austria, has come back to the UK and is spending quality time with her daughters.

Sarah Ferguson shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

A spokesperson for Fergie tells PEOPLE: “She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation.”

“She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren,” the spokesperson adds.

“They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” Ferguson’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Sarah Ferguson looked directly into the camera as she finally made her first public appearance in the UK alongside her daughters following the Epstein scandal.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Duchess of York was spotted arriving at the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend, motor-racing tycoon Paddy McNally, in Knightsbridge on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Her sons-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were also present at the somber event.

Moreover, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was also there.

Dressed in a blue lace blazer, Fergie appeared in good spirits as she arrived at St Paul's Church near Harrods.