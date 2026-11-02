King Charles and Queen Camilla shown art linked to slave trade

King Charles and Queen Camilla viewed art and exhibits relating to the transatlantic slave trade at Government House in Antigua, royal family said on Monday.

A video of the royal couple was posted with the caption, “At Government House in St John’s, Their Majesties were escorted through the museum by Dr Reg Murphy, President of the Historical and Archaeological Society of Antigua and Barbuda. They also saw art produced by students of The King’s Drawing School.”

King Charles, who has repeatedly expressed sorrow for slavery, is expected to make a speech on Tuesday at Commonwealth summit.

Speaking in the Bahamas last week Charles said it was "only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering and injustices of the past," ⁠and said leaders from affected countries would discuss the issue at the summit.

From the 15th to the 19th century, millions of Africans were sold into slavery by European traders, with Britain transporting an estimated 3.2 million people across the Atlantic, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, due to attend the summit, wrote in ⁠Saturday's Guardian newspaper that he was open to making a formal apology, but added:

"I do not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part."