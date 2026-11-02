Queen's son can be released from custody

A Norwegian district court ruled on Monday that Marius Borg Hoiby, stepson of King Haakon, can be released ‌from custody and have his electronic ankle monitor removed while he awaits an appeal hearing over his convictions for rape.

The decision to release him will, however, be ⁠vetted by a higher court before it comes into force, and could be overturned, the Oslo district court said in a statement.

Hoiby, 29, was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and other crimes, but has ‌appealed ⁠the verdict.

Prosecutors had asked that ⁠his custody be extended.

Hoiby's appeal court trial is due to start in February Hoiby is ⁠the son of Queen Mette-Marit, King Haakon's wife, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, Mette-Marit apologised for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department included extensive email correspondence between Mette-Marit and Epstein after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

Mette-Marit previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgement.

Norway's prime minister said that Mette-Marit, and other prominent Norwegians who were named in the latest Epstein documents published, should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.