Abdul El-Sayed campaign sees record donations amid Haley Stevens endorsement controversy

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed raised more than $2.4 million on Sunday, marking his campaign's biggest single-day fundraising total ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

According to NBC News, El-Sayed's campaign said more than 65,000 donors contributed, giving an average of approximately $36 each.

The campaign also reported that more than 29,000 people donated for the first time, signalling a surge in grassroots financial support during the final days of the closely contested Michigan Senate race.

The record fundraising day coincided with Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens' unexpected endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed in August, faced criticism from fellow Democrats after announcing her support for his Republican opponent.

El-Sayed's campaign described the fundraising milestone as evidence of growing enthusiasm among Michigan voters.

Campaign spokesperson Cole Wozniak said the donations "is a testament to the excitement that Abdul's movement has inspired in the hearts of Michiganders — and a rejection of the status quo politics that's left Michigan behind for too long."

Wozniak added that the money would help ensure El-Sayed's message "reaches every Michigander in every corner of the state during this critical final stretch."

The fundraising surge comes as both parties compete for a crucial Michigan Senate seat that could influence control of the US Senate.