South Korean president's passport details leaked online

The file was posted under the name "passenger ​list" days ​before Lee's ⁠trip to Europe earlier this year

By The News Digital
Published November 02, 2026
South Korean presidents passport details leaked online

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's passport ​details and those of some of ‌his staff were leaked online in a file posted in June on a paid ​website, the South Korean broadcaster KBS ​reported on Monday.

The passport information of ⁠168 people including Lee, his security ​officers and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac ​was posted on the website in early June, the report said.

KBS said it had informed ​the presidential Blue House after becoming ​aware of the leak. 

The office said it was ‌looking ⁠into the matter and intended to take immediate action, according to the report.

The file was posted under the name "passenger ​list" days ​before Lee's ⁠trip to Europe earlier this year, it added.

Lee travelled to ​Belgium and Italy in June, ​and ⁠also to France for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

It was unclear how ⁠the ​confidential file was uploaded ​or who downloaded it, the report said.

The News Digital
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