South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's passport ​details and those of some of ‌his staff were leaked online in a file posted in June on a paid ​website, the South Korean broadcaster KBS ​reported on Monday.

The passport information of ⁠168 people including Lee, his security ​officers and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac ​was posted on the website in early June, the report said.

KBS said it had informed ​the presidential Blue House after becoming ​aware of the leak.

The office said it was ‌looking ⁠into the matter and intended to take immediate action, according to the report.

The file was posted under the name "passenger ​list" days ​before Lee's ⁠trip to Europe earlier this year, it added.

Lee travelled to ​Belgium and Italy in June, ​and ⁠also to France for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

It was unclear how ⁠the ​confidential file was uploaded ​or who downloaded it, the report said.