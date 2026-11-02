Bernie Sanders, Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, Chuck Schumer condemn Haley Stevens

Senior Democrats have condemned Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, triggering outrage and staff resignations days before the midterm elections.

Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed, backed Rogers following months of disagreements with her former rival, largely over Israel.

According to The Guardian, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer's campaign described the endorsement as a “despicable betrayal” while reaffirming Democratic support for El-Sayed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticised Stevens, suggesting her decision had distracted Democrats from the election.

“She’s been successful at taking our eye off the ball and that’s why I understand party leadership condemning it ... This may be curiously the October surprise of sorts,” Newsom said on 2WAY.

Senator Bernie Sanders joined the criticism, supporting Stevens' staff members who resigned following her endorsement.

“Rep. Haley Stevens’ staff is right to resign in disgust,” Sanders wrote on X.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused Stevens of betraying working-class voters by backing the Republican candidate.

Among those who reportedly resigned were Stevens' chief of staff Justin German and communications director Logan Basch.

German later issued a statement supporting El-Sayed on behalf of Stevens' campaign team.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers,” the statement said.