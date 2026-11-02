Royal expert raises 'difficult question' Meghan Markle still needs to answer

The royal expert said "what action did she and Harry take?"

A royal expert has raised a ‘difficult question’ Meghan Markle still needs to answer after revealing about Thomas Markle letter.

In his piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter said, “There is also a difficult question she still needs to answer.

“If she genuinely believed her father posed a danger to children in 2019, what action did she and Harry take? You cannot introduce allegations this serious and expect people not to ask what happened next.”

Rob went on saying Meghan wanted this letter to be the “missing piece of the puzzle”. Instead, it has created an entirely new set of questions.

Citing the sources, the royal expert said, “She should never have tried to use this letter to portray herself as the victim while accusing the media of misrepresenting events. It was a huge mistake. Instead of silencing her critics, she has invited even more scrutiny. She knows now that bringing it up was a serious miscalculation.”

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan revealed about the letter she received from the police in 2019 after allegations that a collection of child abuse images had been found at her father’s former home.

Meghan also said that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”