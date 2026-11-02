Christine Brown reveals why she separated from Kody

Christine Brown finally lifted the lid on why she decided to part ways from Kody Brown after a long marriage.

For those unaware, Christine and Kody were in a spiritual and plural marriage for 25 years before publicizing their separation in November 2021.

During the November 1 episode of Sister Wives, the 54-year-old television personality opened up about her long marriage to Kody while doing a heart-to-heart with his former wife Meri Brown.

Meri said, “As far as like me leaving, it was a process, because I still felt like I had my values, which were commitment, marriage, whatever. And I thought that he would come around. But I don’t regret how long it took me, because I feel like I grew so much through the process.”

Christine went on to agree with Meri, quipping, “I didn’t know I had to leave until I knew it was time to go, and then I left.”

She stated that she made her decision to part ways from Kody when he refused to come to Ysabel’s [their daughter’s] back surgery.

“That was the biggest [thing]. I was like, I can’t be married to this guy anymore. He just says, in front of Ysabel’s face, ‘I can’t leave my family that long.’ And she was like, ‘I thought we were family,’” Christine stated.