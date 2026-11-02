Florida Learjet crash pilot identified as 20-year-old woman

The pilot of a Learjet that crashed and killed nine people in Florida has been identified as a 20-year-old woman.

Nathalia Gadelha, 20, was piloting the Learjet 90 on Sunday when it crashed near West Palm Beach.

Speaking to The New York Post, her family confirmed Gadelha was behind the controls of the aircraft when it plummeted to the ground.

According to a report, Gadelha, who grew up in Palm Beach County , had featured in a local media report after first getting her pilot license in 2023 at the age of 17.

Speaking to BS12 at the time she said: “I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can’t drive," and I’m like, "Yeah, but I can fly".”

Her mother often shared images of Gadelha and her siblings traveling on private jets, with her father Allan also having his pilots license.

The male co-pilot, who has not been identified, could be heard saying “who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name” in air traffic control audio released in the wake of Sunday's crash in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While the co-pilot prayed, Gadelha could be heard saying that the Learjet 90 had banked 60 degrees, meaning it was flying sideways.

Video recorded by people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the Bahamas-bound aircraft plunged from the sky before striking near the Palm Beach County roadway and exploding.

The jet carrying nine people nose-dived into a South Florida neighborhood Sunday and erupted into a giant fireball that appeared to just miss homes near a busy roadway.