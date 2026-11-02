Russell Brand legal team defends him in closing statement for rape trial: ‘no evidence’

Russell Brand’s ongoing rape trail has been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats as continuous testimonies come to light and now the defense’s closing statements will be made.

The defense in his trial have suggested there is “no evidence he is some sort of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal.”

Ian Winter KC, leading barrister heading the defense's closing arguments today, told the jury that Brand had "acted normal" following the alleged attacks on women. Winter suggested the fact the comedian behaved normally showed Brand believed the women had consented.

He said, “They have all given evidence that Mr Brand’s behaviour was normal either during and or after the incidents,” adding, “That, we suggest, is something that simply cannot have occurred if he is guilty... He couldn’t have been behaving normally if he knew they were not [consenting].”

Winter mentioned, “He obviously genuinely believed that they were consenting because that’s the only thing that would explain why his behaviour was normal,” and elaborated that there was “no evidence he is some sort of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal.”

Brand is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one of indecent assault. He denies all allegations.

Winter also told the jury it was "quite surprising" not one of three alleged rape victims made that complaint to Brand and said it is one thing not to report the incident to police but to not make it known to the alleged assailant is something else.

He added none of the complainants "resisted or screamed or even tried to leave."

Of the fifth complainant, who alleges she was anally raped by Brand in 2009, Winter says, "She didn't roll over, or kick out, or try to stop him in any way from penetrating her anus." The defense noted the complainant's words to her then-boyfriend a few days later, "I own that I had made that decision [to go to Brand's home]."

Winter told jurors, "What matters is [Brand] had an immense amount of sex and none of it was unlawful." He added, "Disgusting, distasteful, immoral, who cares? It's irrelevant to your consideration."

He told the court Brand was "seeking approval" and "seeking adoration,” telling the jurors, “He respects it when a women says no so that makes him someone who is not a rapist.”

The barrister said, “He was seeking the approval in the sex, it’s the approval, it’s the ‘yes I will have sex with you’ and that’s what he said in his evidence.” He referred back to when Brand testified that consent was more important than the sex itself.

He said Brand "left his actual email address - rapists do not leave their address. He left photos she 'd taken of him, rapists do not leave their photographs; and he kissed her goodbye, or tried to, when he left."

Winter added none of the complainants reported these allegations to the police at the time.

He said, "If a wrong has been done to you, you are entitled to have it investigated…”

"The best moment you have of achieving a conviction is at that time, when the evidence is at its freshest." Winter further suggested, "It doesn't get better sticking a massive 20-year delay into the situation, does it?"

"The absence of a complaint just supports the defense's position,” he claimed.

The defense will proceed to give its closing speeches into Monday. November 2, afternoon as the trial continues.