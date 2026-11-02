Why Meghan Markle regrets talking about father Thomas letter?

“It was a huge mistake.”

The royal insiders have claimed that Meghan Markle is regretting after she revealed about her father Thomas Markle letter, the Duchess received from Met Police back in 2019.

The royal sources have told Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack that the Duchess regrets introducing a previously unknown 2019 letter into the increasingly troubling story surrounding Thomas.

The close insider said what she intended as an explanation for their estrangement has instead opened an entirely new can of worms.

“Meghan deeply regrets bringing this letter into the public conversation. Nobody would be discussing it if she hadn’t tried to use it to explain her family breakdown and attack the press. She has made herself part of the story, and she cannot put the genie back in the bottle.”

The close confidant went on saying “It was a huge mistake.”

They explained to Rob, “Instead of silencing her critics, she has invited even more scrutiny. She knows now that bringing it up was a serious miscalculation.”

Following allegations against Thomas, Meghan released a statement where she said that she was made aware of allegations eight years ago.

In a statement, Meghan said she was shown a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father.

“I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan said.