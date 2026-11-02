Prince William's latest decision after 'furious backlash' sparks reaction from anti-monarchy group

The royal representative was “all apologetic”

Prince William has sparked reaction from the anti-monarchy group with his latest decision after ‘furious backlash’.

William’s Duchy of Cornwall has offered an apology to tenants for its handling of the sale of the Bradninch estate in Devon.

According to a report by the Observer, the farmers have received apology from Matthew Morris, the duchy’s rural director, on behalf of the Prince of Wales.

The insiders said William spoke to Matthew Morris to discuss how to respond.

The close sources told the publication, Morris visited Bradninch and met with the tenants.

The royal representative was “all apologetic”, and admitted he had underestimated the amount of time involved in disposing of such a large estate, the source said.

Royal expert Rachel Sylvester shared her Observer report on X, formerly Twitter handle saying “Duchy of Cornwall apologises to tenants after furious backlash over sale of Devon estate.”

Commenting on it, the anti-monarchy group Republic tweeted, “He's still trying to sell the estate, by the way. We own the Duchies, not him. When will the government step in and stop William from making families homeless?”

Earlier, there were also claims that King Charles was also not happy with William’s decision.

“The King is dismayed by Prince William’s decision to sell off parts of the Duchy of Cornwall in rural Devon.”