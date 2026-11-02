Barbara Palvin finally opens up about how postpartum comments affected her

Barbara Palvin has finally addressed criticism of her returning to the runway six weeks after giving birth.

The 33-year-old model and her husband Dylan Sprouse welcomed daughter Sylvie into the world on September 7 and she made an appearance at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this month.

Barbara admitted some people had suggested she ought to be "resting at home" but she stressed life is different for every new mom.

She told E! News, "Honestly, there were 50-50 with the reactions. Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home.”

“Everyone's postpartum journey is different, and this is just mine,” Barbra added.

The runway beauty was also "overwhelmed" by the reaction to her runway return but very thankful she has so many supportive people around her. “I'm lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family, and they were able to get me there.”

The model urged other new mums to speak out if they need support, urging them to not “be scared to ask for help.”

Meanwhile, Dylan is very "proud" of his wife but doesn't understand why he went viral for standing and cheering when she walked the runway.

He said, “I'm as proud as I could possibly be. It’s a difficult thing to do. It shouldn't be extraordinary to cheer for someone that you love walking and doing something that you're proud of them for.”

“For partners, just clap and cheer. I don't know why some people clutch their pearls about it,” Dylan said while Barbara was just happy to see her husband because she wasn't sure he'd arrive on time.

When asked of her reaction to seeing him cheer her on, Barbara Palvin revealed, “That he caught his flight and he didn't miss the show. He was coming home from filming, so I was worried he's not gonna make it.”