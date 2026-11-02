Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as Duchess 'really struggling' amid Thomas scandal

Meghan Markle has been "really struggling"

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has raised major question amid reports the Duchess has been "really struggling" following shock allegations against father Thomas surfaced.

The Hello has reported that Meghan has been "really struggling" and those close to Meghan have said she is "in bits" as an investigation into her estranged dad continues.

Speaking on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, royal expert Emily Nash said: "It's a very, very difficult and painful moment for her. And from talking to people close to her, she's been in bits. She's really struggling.

"She's away with Harry and the children at the moment for half term. They're surrounded by some close friends. She has other friends checking in with her daily. Whatever your feelings about her, whether you're a fan or not a fan, and we know many people aren't, you cannot help but feel some sympathy for her being caught up in this situation which is way beyond her control and deeply, deeply troubling."

Reacting to these remarks, Angela tweeted, “Why is Meghan crying. Does she regret she has come to the UK.”

The royal expert continues, “She hated it from her first round. Is she crying because people of all kinds can't understand why she did or didn't find a letter which she didn't do anything about.”