Olivia Wilde sets her sights on 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Olivia Wilde, who has also dipped her toes in direction, revealed she would love to take charge of the upcoming film of Fast & Furious.

The 42-year-old actor and filmmaker recently discussed her experience as a director during an event at the BFI in London's Southbank, revealing that she has an inclination towards cars and action scenes.

"The car chases were fun as I love cars and would be very happy just shooting car chases forever," she told the audience, including Metro.

She then joked about wanting to direct the next instalment of the action franchise, saying, "I'm really trying to get a job directing, like, The Fast and the Furious 25, just because I don't think you need plot, you just get to drag and crash cars. I can't imagine a better job!"

Olivia again mentioned her desire of working behind the scenes in the action movie elsewhere during a Q & A session of the event.

When inquired about her directorial plans, Olivia said would also like to work on another psychological thriller like Don't Worry Darling because she had "learnt a lot and would like to try (her) hand at [it again]".

"I'm fascinated by them," she noted, adding jokingly "And then, again... I mean, Fast and the Furious! I really think - just give me a chance and I can do it! I really believe in it."

"So we'll see, fingers crossed," she added.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently directed as well as starred in The Invite.