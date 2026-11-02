Meghan Markle lands Prince Harry in trouble with 'secret agenda'
Meghan Markle is ‘thrilled to be doing this’, the close insider has said
Meghan Markle has apparently landed Prince Harry in trouble yet again over her decision regarding their children Archie and Lilibet.
According to a report by the New Idea, the Duchess plans to heading Down Under to film in the coming months for Junior MasterChef, and she also wants her children Archie and Lilibet to join her.
However, the royal insiders told the outlet they see a secret agenda of Meghan– to spearhead her kids’ big TV debut.
A family insider said, “There’s no doubt Archie, but especially Lili, would dearly love to participate.
“They both love making a mess with mum in the kitchen, but to do it with a bunch of other kids sounds like heaven!”
Meghan is also ‘thrilled to be doing this’, the close insider said and added, “It’s a short, contained shoot and the format is family-friendly, so it’s only natural that her ‘little sous-chefs’ at home would want to take part.
“As much as Archie and Lilibet want it, it’s a big ‘if’, although there is discussion of using them in some kind of blindfold test. It’s Harry who’s against the kids going on mum’s show.”
Prince Harry is very protective and has always shielded his children from appearing on TV because he is scarred by his own childhood in the spotlight.
A friend of the Duke says, “Harry has long argued for keeping Archie and Lilibet out of the public eye.”
Meghan recently said, “I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”
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