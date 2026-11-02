Prince Harry faces worse than a ‘slap’ to his face: ‘Yes, you heard right’

Once again, Prince Harry pulls the short end of the stick, and this time around it comes straight as part of a call out, on non other than the Daily Express.

Royal reporter Jasmine Carey was the one responsible for breaking this all down and she pointed out that there is something even ‘worse’ than the Duke not landing a meeting with his father, despite having been in the country for a few months.

“let’s be real,” she started by writing, “it’s not been picture perfect, has it? I mean, let’s face it – one of the reasons Harry came back to Britain was to be closer to his royal relatives” and, it seems, he has hardly seen them. Yes, you heard right.”

She didn’t move on at that point, instead she doubled down to say, “he’s been back for over two months, and a meeting with his father, King Charles, has not taken place.”

But that wasn’t even the end of what she highlighted. Her next words were, “what is more of a slap in the face for Harry and Meghan is this – the fact that the public do not seem to have yet forgiven them. Two months back, and it seems that they have failed to change the public’s mind about them.”

Popularity polls were also recently referenced and the expert noted “the British public have neither forgiven nor forgotten everything the couple once said about the UK and royal life.”

As for her concluding remarks they highlighted the rumoured elation that is likely to be overtaking the Windsors and added, “this is no doubt a relief for William and Catherine. Because how can you have a rival royal court, like Harry and Meghan have been accused of wanting, if the public are almost solely on the side of the rivals? Well, you can’t.”