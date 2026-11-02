John Goodman reveals Tom Cruise's role after he suffered injury on 'Digger' set

John Goodman opens up about painful injury while filming with Tom Cruise

By Maliha Javed
Published November 02, 2026
John Goodman reveals Tom Cruises role after he suffered injury on Digger set
John Goodman reveals Tom Cruise's role after he suffered injury on 'Digger' set

John Goodman has revealed that Tom Cruise helped him after he fractured his hip while filming Digger.

The 74-year-old actor was rushed to hospital in an emergency, after losing his balance and falling on his left hip on the filming set.

Fortunately, Tom's medical connections helped him receive quick treatment and John underwent surgery the following morning. He spent almost two weeks in rehabilitation in London.

Speaking to Sunday Times about the incident, John said, “I was stupidly wearing stockinged feet, no shoes."

He recalled, "I went past Tom, my feet slid out and I went down parallel on my left hip."

John shared, “Tom’s physician was on set and one of his best friends is an osteopath, so I was operated on the next morning.”

Talking about his recovery, John said, “In a medical facility. Actually, an old-age home.

"Then I went home and hit it every day, physically pushed it and got it done.”

Moreover, John gushed over Tom's work ethic and noted that he enjoyed working with the actor despite his intense approach to filming.

He raved, “He’s intense but for me it was good. He never prodded me or anything like that, but I wanted to keep up with him, the little b******. He’s a good energy pill. We had a ball."


Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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