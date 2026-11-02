Taylor Swift reveals ‘silly’ habit with best friend that husbands ‘put up with it’

Taylor Swift still has some childhood inside jokes that she makes with old pal Abigail Anderson.

The singer revealed that she still speaks in Napoleon Dynamite voices with her childhood best friend, an inside joke that has followed them from high school into married life.

"We still do this," Taylor admitted. "It's something our husbands have to put up with."

Taylor shared the story during a Toy Story 5 screening and Q&A in New York City on November 1, explaining how the film had reminded her of finding a friend who shared her particular sense of humor.

Joining filmmaker Andrew Stanton for the discussion, the pop sensation wore a black long-sleeved top with a black leather pencil skirt and matching heels.

The conversation turned personal when she explained why the friendship between the film's characters Bonnie and Blaze had resonated with her.

Taylor recalled arriving in Nashville at 14 and being the new student at school, where she met Abigail. The pair quickly discovered a shared enthusiasm for impressions of characters from the 2004 comedy.

More than two decades later, those voices are still part of their conversations. Taylor even demonstrated an impression as she told the audience about the tradition.

Meanwhile, Taylor's reference to their husbands included Travis Kelce, while Abigail married Charles Berard in 2022.

Longtime fans will already know Abigail's name from Taylor's music.

Their friendship helped inspire Fifteen, the coming-of-age track on her 2008 album Fearless, which looks back at the excitement, uncertainty and heartbreak of starting high school.

Abigail also appeared in the song's music video and has remained part of Taylor Swift's life through her transition from teenage country singer to global superstar.