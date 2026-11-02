Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' exes meet their own happy ending three years after 'GMA3' scandle

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' respective ex partners Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have reportedly tied the knot.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the 59-year-old actor and 49-year-old attorney said "I do" in a private event attended by their close family and pals, held at a family farm in New Jersey, on Sunday.

In the pictures published by the outlet, Marilee donned a white off-the-shoulder lace dress while Andrew sported a black three-piece suit.

Marilee and T.J. Holmes's daughter Sabine, 13, was also in the attendance and can be seen posing beside her mother while wearing a navy blue dress.

The pair announced their engagement last after three years of dating.

Andrew spoke with People about his relationship with Marilee, gushing, "We’re very grateful and hopeful."

"I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending," he added.

Andrew and Marilee's wedding came just one month after their respective exes Amy and T.J got married in a low key ceremony in Arkansas after their workplace relationship made headlines back in November 2022 while they were still married.

Later, both TJ and Amy were terminated from their positions at ABC's Good Morning America 3.