Prince Harry sends 'painful' message to Kate Middleton after her emotional plea

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not going "to apologise, they have absolutely nothing to say sorry for"

A royal expert has revealed Prince Harry’s strong message to Kate Middleton over extending apology to the royal family after his sister-in-law made an emotional plea for reconciliation.

Kate, who is dubbed as royal family’s peacemaker, finally demanded the Duke to apologize to Queen Camilla, William and she herself for what he claimed against them in his bombshell memoir Spare, according to a report by the Heat World.

The Princess of Wales is ‘very aware’ that King Charles wants peace with Harry and she’s tried her best to be open to that, the insiders said “but she doesn’t see how it can begin to happen until she and William get a proper apology.”

Days after the report, royal expert Emily Andrews has shared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true feelings on the demand.

The expert quoted a friend of Team Sussex as saying that any suggestion they feel the need to apologise to Kate, William, Camilla or the King is totally wrong.

“They're not going to apologise, they have absolutely nothing to say sorry for,' I'm told. ‘If anything they still deserve an apology for the way they were treated.'

According to the Woman and Home, Meghan and Harry’s plan to return to UK is clear.

Harry and Meghan returned to the UK in August and the report says “They want to be royals - but royals their way. Rogue royals, if you will.”