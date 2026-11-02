Princess Anne’s daughter-in-law reveals what is ‘tireless’ about her

In a rare admission, fans can find out what Princess Anne’s own daughter-in-law thinks of her

By H. Anjum
Published November 02, 2026
Princess Anne’s daughter-in-law reveals what is ‘tireless’ about her
Princess Anne’s daughter-in-law reveals what is ‘tireless’ about her

A rare update about Princess Anne has just came out, and is part of an interview that Peter Phillips’ wife Harriet Phillips did, to share a glimpse into herself, her life, and her relationships.

What is pertinent to mention is that it is also her first-ever photoshoot + interview and features a private look into what the ‘hardest working royal’ is like as a mother-in-law with Hello!

The conversation started when Harriet was asked, ‘What was it like to meet Peter's mother, the Princess Royal, for the first time?’

Her response came pretty quick and reads, “she sets an amazing example with her work ethic. What I've seen is her tireless attention to local charities and her genuine interests.”

As a daughter-in-law she even said, “she has genuine areas of interest that she follows and she’s so well-respected in the family. She is incredibly loyal.”

However, as with anyone meeting an in-law for the first time, she admits, “there were always going to be initial nerves about meeting anyone's family members, but I am quite a calm person. We met in the garden at Gatcombe. It was really relaxed; we sat on garden benches having cups of tea. It couldn't have been nicer and was very similar to when Peter met my family.”

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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