How were Prince William, Kate Middleton to her daughter? Harriet Phillips breaks silence

The former NHS nurse who joined the British Royal Family by way of marriage only recently has just sat through her first-ever interview and photoshoot. But not just that she’s gone into the nitty gritty of her experience in royal life and even recalled what went down when she met Prince William and Kate Middleton for the very first time, face-to-face.

The questions came right after the next and have been shared by Hello!

During one of them, right after she recalled the first-ever meeting she had with her mother-in-law Harriet turned her attention towards remembering her first encounter with the future King and Queen as well.

In her own words she’s said, “I've had an incredible experience being welcomed in.”

In an attempt to go into more detail she said, “we happened to be on holiday at the same place in the Scilly Isles. It was great because the children were all jumping into the water at the same time. It was very casual but there is a clear level of respect there.”

Kate in particular is someone Harriet admits she wants to ‘learn the most’ from and while gushing over the future queen’s personality she said, “I can look to Catherine for advice and guidance. She's very open-hearted, and I would always feel comfortable asking her if I needed advice about something.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren’t removed from the conversation either because in an effort to describe them in detail she recalled her daughter Georgia’s first encounter with the family at Balmoral too.

“It's the loveliest family holiday with an extraordinary layer,” she started off by saying, “Scotland is our favourite holiday; we go for a week, and everyone is there together. It's a proper family holiday and very outdoorsy – we go walking and running, play football with the children, cycle in the hills and go wild swimming, which is fantastic.”