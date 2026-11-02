Disney drops major update on 'Zootopia 3'

Following Zootopia 2's box office hit, Disney execs have now confirmed that the third part of the animated film is under development, while teasing the plot of the upcoming movie.

​Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush, who also co-wrote the first two movies, spilled some untold details of Zootopia 3 along with a potential release date.

​Jared told Collider, “This is something that is going to take a lot of time to get right."

​He further teased, “I think with any movie set in the world of Zootopia, Judy and Nick are going to be at the very center of that."

​Referring to the ending of the second part in which a hint of the new plot was given with a feather's cameo in the end, Jared said, "I think people know at this point that we are going to introduce birds into the world of Zootopia."

​He added, "I think this may be the first time that we travel outside the bounds of Zootopia City itself.”

​Jared further recalled that introducing reptiles and birds was always part of the plan when he and co-creator Byron Howard started working on Zootopia 1.

​“The honest answer is that on the very first Zootopia, Byron [Howard] and I had a great time, and a year in, we said, ‘We want to stay in this world and tell all kinds of stories,’” he shared.

​Jared gushed, “So, the idea that one day you’d introduce reptiles or one day you’d introduce birds are conversations we had 15 years ago.”

​As for when the fans should expect the part 3 release, Jared shared, “That could be in a few different years, depending on how that movie is doing, how the movies around it are doing, how our world is doing."

​For now, Voice stars Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman, who plays Nick Wilde, and the part two's new entry Ke Huy Quan, who voices Gary De’Snake, all are set to reprise their roles.