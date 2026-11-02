Harry Styles wraps up iconic residency with special guest

Harry Styles closed his 30-night New York City residency at Madison Square Garden with an unexpected guest.

The superstar singer-songwriter welcomed on stage Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks basketball team.

The Knicks play their home games at MSG, which has been their home arena since 1968.

Saturday night was the 30th show of Styles' Together, Together residency, and he was joined on stage by the US sporting hero, who presented Styles with a commemorative banner.

Brunson, who was received with an enthusiastic "MVP" chant from the crowd, wore a hat emblazoned with “Techno is my boyfriend.”

"Can you just make a note, we're almost as tall as each other," Styles joked as Brunson towered over him on stage.

"And, yes, I will return your hat," Brunson responded.

However, this is not the first time Brunson has made an appearance during Styles' residency.

The NBA champion already attended two of the singer's previous shows at the Garden, getting a special shout out from the singer on September 12.

"We may or may not have the King of New York in the house tonight, Mr. Jalen Brunson," Styles said during the show. "He's just trying to have a quiet night out. Not a chance. Not in this city. It's like Mickey Mouse going to Disneyland."

It is also pertinent to mention that even though Harry Styles has wrapped up his residency, Jalen Brunson will return to the Madison Square Garden stage on Monday when the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets.