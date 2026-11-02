Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' as father Thomas faces fresh scrutiny

Meghan Markle is suffering from "severe mental stress" due to the distressing allegations made against her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

For those unaware, the Duchess of Sussex's father was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

"The allegations against her dad have left her deeply distressed, particularly because she is raising two young children," the insider told RadarOnline, referring Meghan and Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The source further said, "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken by everything that has emerged and cannot stop crying. It has been an incredibly painful and overwhelming experience, and there have been moments when she has really struggled to get through the day."

"Being a mother herself makes the allegations particularly distressing. When she looks at (her daughter) Lilibet, she cannot help thinking about the children who may have suffered and how vulnerable they are," the confidant continued.

A tipster added, "The thought of any child being subjected to something so horrific is almost unbearable for her. It has brought an entirely different level of anguish to an already deeply complicated family situation."

"Meghan had made a conscious decision some time ago to protect her peace by stepping away from the constant cycle of headlines and online speculation to do with her father. But something of this magnitude is almost impossible to shut out," the source concluded.