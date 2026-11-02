Kelly Osbourne gets candid about her fallout with sister Aimee: 'She's embarrassed of us'

Ozzy Osbourne's death has left his family shattered.

The heavy metal legend's daughter Kelly Osbourne recently revealed that she doesn't have a good relationship with her sister Aimee.

"My older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne]," the TV personality said.

"She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, if I'm honest, feel as though she's embarrassed of us," she continued.

Kelly and Jack appeared alongside their parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, on the MTV show 'The Osbournes,' while Aimee did not take part in the family reality show.

"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life," added the former Fashion Police panelist.

For those unaware, Kelly moved back to Britain from Los Angeles in August after ending her four-year relationship with Sid Wilson.

"Me living here now and choosing to separate myself a little and kind of rediscover myself, it's not like it's caused a wedge between us, but I would say that the family is a little bit upset that I have decided to go home and figure out me for a while," explained the former Project Catwalk host.

"I was a shell of myself," she added. "I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty. Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself."