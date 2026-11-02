Meghan Markle ‘hid’ Thomas Markle’s sordid past from Prince Harry? New theory blows up

Yesterday, news that Meghan Markle did not inform Kensington Palace about the allegations against her father, when the MET brought her a letter from Roslyn Loveless, have blown up but one key aspect was never discussed—that is until today.

Part of this new theory relies heavily on Prince Harry’s consistency, when it comes to revealing heavily private family information—as has been the case in his BBC interview, Spare memoir etc etc.

It is in light of this penchant that Mr Kevin O’Sullivan decided to drop nuclear bomb.

He spoke to Ms Kinsey Schofield, and in her own words she describes his point of view as follows, “Kevin O’Sullivan has raised a question I hadn’t considered. Was Prince Harry kept in the dark, too?”

On her Substack she wrote about it at length and continued by saying, “Kevin suggests that Harry’s history of sharing private family grievances makes his silence rather odd. After all, Harry has spent years publicly defending Meghan and criticizing the media’s treatment of his wife.If he knew there were serious allegations surrounding Thomas Markle Sr., wouldn’t he have hinted that there was more to the estrangement than the public understood? Kevin thinks so.”

“And given Harry’s willingness to discuss personal family matters in interviews, documentaries, his memoir, Spare, and with basically anyone willing to listen, it’s an interesting theory.”

While at one point she did admit that there are no bases or factual backups for such a claim, the truth is “with new reports suggesting that senior Palace officials were excluded from the conversation, it’s fair to wonder just how small the circle of people with knowledge of the letter really was.”

Now for those unversed with where news of Kensington Palace’s silence came in, a report by the Daily Mail suggested that it was ‘unthinkable’ that the Firm would not have been made aware, despite claims that they were.

But in that original update it was also stated that even Meghan was urged not to do anything after news of the allegations reached her. One of her Royalty and Specialist Protection [RaSP] bodyguards reportedly told her: “Leave it with us, we’ll investigate it.”