‘It’s killing me!’ Sarah Ferguson exposes her biggest concern after first outing in months

Not even a fall from grace seems to have phased Sarah Ferguson as people might think because a new report just blew the lid off of what she’s doing in terms of future planning – but make no mistake it involves a man.

A well-placed source broke down the whispered conversations that are happening within Fergie’s circle.

According to them, the former Duchess of York has her sights set on love once more. But this time she has a few demands, that even her friends are finding shocking.

According to Heat World the biggest reason why this is coming out now that Fergie is back in the UK is because Sarah “has never been this long without a man in her adult life,” and “she’s told friends it’s killing her; she misses sharing her life with someone, that companionship,” but more than that, “she’s pretty vocal about missing the romance too.”

In the time she’s been back its also being said that “she’s asked friends to set her up, and she’s even saying she might just give online dating a try, which everyone is of course warning her against.”

What’s more “Sarah is still a very headstrong woman with a very strong libido, so it won’t surprise anyone if she sets up some sort of fake profile to try and meet some men on the downlow,” according to the same insider.

Near the end the insider offered a glimpse into what her demands are, and they include but are not limited to the following; “the problem with Sarah is that she has very high standards. She’s saying she wants a hot younger man, which is all well and good, but she’s also demanding that he have loads of cash to splash on her.”

Before signing off they even said, “Sarah has told friends she’s dying to have some fun again. She’s used to having this packed social life, jetting to parties around the world, meeting friends for lunches out every day and dinner most nights.” But “now she's barely socialising at all, never mind dating. It's a pretty sad state of affairs, and she is desperate to remedy it.”