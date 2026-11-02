Prince Harry’s luck falters as ‘desperate times' spark desperate measures

Prince Harry’s luck just took a pretty bad downturn and a source warns he might be in for the hardest few months of his life because of one key mistake.

Now for those unversed with the subtleties at play, the issue at the core of Prince Harry’s anguish is that his children have not been able to secure a second meeting with their grandfather and it appears to have surprised the Duke too because rumours say his Highgrove House meeting with the King and Queen made him think like the issues were already deemed ‘water under the bridge’.

According to a well placed source though, “a number of people have quietly told him that [Camilla’s] blocking him and unfortunately, it does seem to be the most logical explanation.”

According to Heat World, “he’s shocked because she was very welcoming when he and Meghan brought the children to see the King over the summer. She acted as though it was all water under the bridge and things would be grand between them all going forward. His father seemed to be in the mindset too, which is what gave Harry the push to move back; he thought it was all going to get better.”

But now they say it seems to be “dawning” on him that possibly, Camilla “hasn’t really forgiven him for what he said about her in his book,” and “he and Meghan are paying a huge price for that because he believes she’s now keeping them away from the King.”

Before concluding they said “the only option he has right now is to try and remedy this is to go to Camilla and beg forgiveness, which is something he swore he would never do, but desperate times call for desperate measures!”