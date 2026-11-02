Suki Waterhouse talks about ‘all or nothing’ wedding with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is opening up about her potential wedding to Robert Pattinson.



The 34-year-old actress revealed that although she has not been married yet, she will go all out with her wedding celebrations.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the mother-of-one noted: “It would either be all or nothing.”

“If we were going to go for it we’d have a massive party, blow it out,” said Waterhouse.

“It is almost a decade and that is a beautiful thing,” she reflected. “It’s a thing that I go, ‘I can’t believe I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy.'”

“I feel good about how we’re doing it and we are both just so connected to her,” she said of their 2-year-old daughter.

This comes as Waterhouse earlier spoke with NYLON: “Obviously my life’s changed a lot, and it’s been really great because it makes me say no just a couple of times more than I ever would have. It’s nice to be like, ‘I want to be home with her."

The Good Looking hitmaker continued, “Before, if someone asked, ‘Hey, there’s this thing in Paris and you have to leave tomorrow,’ I’d go. When you’re in the studio, you’re away and doing late nights. So when you’re done, you have to be like: This time is protected, these days are protected.”

While Waterhouse is currently on tour in promotion of her recently released album, Loveland, she has been travelling with her daughter in tow.

The two-year-old has previously been on a tour bus with her mum even before, as a six-month-old baby.