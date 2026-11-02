Sarah Ferguson wants Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to make mistakes

Sarah Ferguson once touched upon her maternal expectation from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.



The former Duchess of York spoke during a 1996 interview with CTV, where she spoke about her dreams for two daughters.

"I've been on this huge road of learning with mistakes and how to do things," Ferguson explained (via Hello! magazine).

Fergie added that she wanted her two daughters to not shy away from being themselves.

Speaking about a time when Fergie bought Princess Eugenie a pair of shoes she didn’t like, the Royal revealed: "I immediately stopped what I was doing, sat her down and said, 'I just want you to understand, I don't want you to go through the same mistakes mommy's made at 37,'"

"'I want you to learn now at 6 [years old],’” she said.

Sarah Ferguson looked directly into the camera as she finally made her first public appearance in the UK alongside her daughters following the Epstein scandal.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Duchess of York was spotted arriving at the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend, motor-racing tycoon Paddy McNally, in Knightsbridge on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Her sons-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were also present at the somber event.