Prince William, Kate adapt ‘controlled openness’ with as they up their game

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ditching a key Royal rule to connect with people.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been very transparent about their life in the past few years, are authenticity to build their brand.

"[T]hey're upping their game, as William and Kate continue to seek new and authentic ways to connect with people—from appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast to adopting a strategy of controlled openness as opposed to institutional secrecy that has guided the Firm's PR outreach," the Daily Mailreported.

This comes as Prince William praised Sir Kevin Sinfield over his generous and subtle nature in a new BBC documentary.

Prince William shared: “That lack of ego is really important in a world that everyone wants to show how amazing they all are...I think Kevin does it very quietly, very subtly and just doesn't want to be the center of attention but ultimately has a huge impact."

Prince William then continued: “I think that's a really important lesson for the world to realize: you don't have to be all social media everywhere, loud, whatever. There are a lot of ways you can show leadership that still delivers the important things we care about."