Kate Middleton Royal pal is ‘epitome of polite behaviour’

Kate Middleton’s close friend is one of the most important members of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who has formed a close friendship with Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, has developed a strong rapper with the Royal.



Laura Windsor, who is the founder of an etiquette academy, told Hello! magazine: "She is becoming the secret weapon of the Royal Family because she represents The King abroad."

The etiquette expert continued: "She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention because she is the epitome of polite behavior. And it's not about her."

"She helps a lot of organizations, mainly women in distress situations, and there's not enough media attention on her," Windsor explained.

The expert continued: "Even she says, no one knows about me, in a sort of non-arrogant way, as if to say, you know, maybe people do need to know what I'm doing, and she is highly admired by The King."

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales is set to become the future Queen of England and is currently married to the heir apparent, Prince William. The two share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also oversees various patronages and charities that specialize in early education, as well as addiction.